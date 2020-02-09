Court Rules to Determine Own Salaries

In short
On Friday, the panel of five Judges led by the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo ruled that the constitution envisages an independent Judiciary in relation to administration and financial management thus making it illegal for the Finance Ministry to manage its budget.
Court Rules to Determine Own Salaries9 Feb 2020, 15:23 Comments 324 Views Court Updates
Constitutional Court Justice Christopher Izama Madrama wrote the Lead Judgement in this Matter. File Photo.
