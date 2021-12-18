Kukunda Judith
12:01

Court Saves Police Officer Paying UGX 50M Over Stolen Vehicle

18 Dec 2021, 11:58 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The head of Community Policing in Uganda Police Force Anatoli Muleterwa The Observer

The head of Community Policing in Uganda Police Force Anatoli Muleterwa

In short
The Justices have ruled that whereas there was breach of statutes or violations that was established by the lower Court, the real damage from where it was arising was not well demonstrated.

 

Tagged with: ACP Anatoli Muleterwa, the Uganda police head of community policing Adrine Kemirembe Anatoli Muleterwa Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe

