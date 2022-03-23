Kukunda Judith
21:11

Court Says EC Abrogated Constitution In Constituency Demarcations Top story

23 Mar 2022, 21:00 Comments 257 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the head of the Electoral Commission

In short
The judgement by the court faults the Electoral Commission and Parliament for not following the constitution when creating new constituencies.




“There has been a growing trend for Parliament to turn itself into a local government and purport to create counties. This goes against the grain of Section seven of the Local Government Act as amended. The process is a step by step progressive process and largely empowers the local governments to define their local boundaries", added Bamugemereire.

 

Tagged with: 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Parliament Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera Dr Samuel Kamba Baleke, Gerald Lutaaya Sonko and Faisal Muganda against the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General Kenneth Kakuru, Catherine Bamugemereire, Christopher Izama Madrama and Irene Esther Mulyagonja

