Court Sets Date to Decide on Basajjabala Ugx 142 Billion Compensation Case

Basajjabalaba was dragged to court by Legal Brains Trust in 2012 on allegations of using government officials, Bank of Uganda and four commercial banks to facilitate theft of shillings 142 billion from the Consolidated Fund.
Court Sets Date to Decide on Basajjabala Ugx 142 Billion Compensation Case22 Dec 2019, 15:17 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Court Report
City Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde Represents Legal Brains Trust who Dragged Basajjabala and 19 others to Court
