Kukunda Judith
18:46

Court Sets Date to Determine Sodo, Kutesa Sembabule Dispute Top story

7 Dec 2020, 18:40 Comments 272 Views Court Updates
Sodo Kaguta together with his rival Shartsi Kutesa listening to court proceedings

In short
According to the poll results declared by the Sembabule NRM District Returning Officer, William Katokozi on September 30th, 2020, Sodo polled 17,343 votes against 16,104 votes garnered by Musherure.

 

Tagged with: Mawogola North NRM Primaries NRM President Museveni's brother Godfrey Aine Sodo Shartsi Musherure Kutesa foreign affairs minister sam kutesa

