In short
On Friday, the court heard oral submissions from Shumuk’s lawyers led by Badru Bwango who said under the current legal regime, they have a right to amend their election petition to introduce new grounds challenging Ssenyonyi’s election. Bwango told the court that in the interest of justice, it should entertain their new grounds as they are too important to ignore.
Court Sets Date To Rule On Whether To Allow Ssenyonyi’s Opponent Amend Petition Top story4 Sep 2021, 12:22 Comments 297 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.