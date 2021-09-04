Baker Batte
Court Sets Date To Rule On Whether To Allow Ssenyonyi’s Opponent Amend Petition Top story

4 Sep 2021
Joel Ssenyonyi posing for a photo with his wife

In short
On Friday, the court heard oral submissions from Shumuk’s lawyers led by Badru Bwango who said under the current legal regime, they have a right to amend their election petition to introduce new grounds challenging Ssenyonyi’s election. Bwango told the court that in the interest of justice, it should entertain their new grounds as they are too important to ignore.

 

