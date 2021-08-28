Court Sets Judgement Day for Busongora South Election Petition

Hon. Mbaju in the dock for cross examination, Court has set 25th October to give its ruling on Busongora South MP Election Petition

In short

Mujungu, the National Resistance Movement -NRM party candidate won the parliamentary race with 7,601 votes, defeating his main challenger Jackson Mbaju who got 7,522 votes and eight others. But Mbaju petitioned the court to challenge the outcome of the polls citing cases of voter bribery, ballot stuffing and the existence of ghost voters of the register.