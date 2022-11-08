Court Sets Timelines For Retrial Of Gomba District Woman MP Poll Case

In short
On Monday, Justice Alex Ajiji directed the lawyers of the two political rivals to file their joint scheduling memorandum by November 17, 2022. He issued the directives in a closed-door meeting with the lawyers at Mpigi high court.
Court Sets Timelines For Retrial Of Gomba District Woman MP Poll Case8 Nov 2022, 08:32 Comments 186 Views Court Report
Lawyer Geoffrey Kandeebe holding papers while talking to fellow lawyers after meeting with the judge at Court in Mpigi
In short
Mentioned: Judiciary, Electoral Commission
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.