Court Sets Tough Bail Conditions for OPM Officials in Kasese Blanket Scandal

In short
Three of the five officials, who include the undersecretary, Godfrey Kaima, the Principal Disaster Preparedness officer, Cyprian Dhikusooka and Kizito Mugerwa, the Procurement Officer allegedly procured and supplied substandard items to be distributed as a relief to the people of Kasese who were affected by floods after River Nyamwamba burst its banks.
Court Sets Tough Bail Conditions for OPM Officials in Kasese Blanket Scandal5 Oct 2021, 18:24 Comments 112 Views Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.