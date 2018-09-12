Kukunda Judith
20:38

Court Starts Hearing Appeal by Student Convicted for Stalking MP

12 Sep 2018, 20:38 Comments 118 Views Court Analysis

In short
Isiko was initially sentenced to two years in prison for cyber harassment and offensive communication. But he challenged the sentence by the Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu saying that she erred in law when she changed his plea of not guilty to a guilty plea.

 

Tagged with: slyvia rwabwoogo brian isiko gladys kamasanyu jane francis aboddo
Mentioned: ymca kabarole district mp high court in kampala buganda road court

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.