Court Starts Hearing Appeal by Student Convicted for Stalking MP

In short
Isiko was initially sentenced to two years in prison for cyber harassment and offensive communication. But he challenged the sentence by the Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu saying that she erred in law when she changed his plea of not guilty to a guilty plea.
Court Starts Hearing Appeal by Student Convicted for Stalking MP12 Sep 2018, 20:38 Comments 118 Views Court Analysis
In short
