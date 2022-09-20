Kukunda Judith
19:41

Court Starts Muhammad Kirumira's Murder Trial Four Years Later

20 Sep 2022, 19:40 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Hamuza Mwebe and Abubaker Kalungi, the key suspects in the murder of Muhammad Kirumira

Hamuza Mwebe and Abubaker Kalungi, the key suspects in the murder of Muhammad Kirumira

In short
The Prosecution led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko presented six witnesses who pinned the accused persons. The witnesses included police officers, pathologists, eyewitnesses, and Suleiman Kyabaggu, the Local Council 1 chairperson of Kyasanku village in Mpigi district.

 

Tagged with: ADF Mbabazi Nalinya former Buyende District Police Commander Kirumira muhammad kirumira murder

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.