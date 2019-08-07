In short
The Kabale Town Clerk, Joseph Monday sent the duo on forced leave on Monday for alleged abuse of office and corruption. He said the stalemate between the two officials and political leaders threatens the administration of the division.
Court Stops Forced Leave Imposed on Division Town Clerk, Treasurer
In short
Mentioned: James Twinamatsiko Charity Tushemereirwe Kabale Municipality Southern Division Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha Patrick Besigye Keihwa Timothy Twikirize of Twikirize Kabale High court lawyer Timothy Twikirize of Twikirize Senior Accountant Assistant Shaban Tumwebaze Sam Mutaremwa Principal Assistant Town Clerk
