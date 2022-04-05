In short
The Soroti High Court Assistant Registrar, Jessica Chemeri issued the orders on Monday after hearing of an application filed by the founder members of ICU early last month. The applicants are William Alloch Akoll, Joseph Okadapao, Martin Alfred Aruo, Stephen Enokokin, Joyce Asekenye, Polly Apio and Lydia Agoda.
Court Stops Interim Emorimor from Performing Cultural Duties
