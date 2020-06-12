In short
Sserunkuma accused professor Mamdani of, among other things, abuse of office and illogical alteration of his PhD supervisory committee with some major changes coming in after the second draft of his dissertation. However, Mamdani insisted that the student was running from his weaknesses and finding excuses. This resulted in protracted battles between the student and his supervisor.
Court Stops Prof Mamdani from Supervising PhD Student Yusuf Sserunkuma
Prof. Mahmood Mamdani, Director-Makerere Institute of Social Research, Makerere University
