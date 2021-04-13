Samuel Nkuba
Court Summons Bujumba MP to Defense in UGX 18M Debt Suit

Summon Served to Hon Opondo for Failure to Pay Debts. Source Photo

In short
According to documents before the court, the legislator reportedly borrowed Shillings 13 million on polling on February 16th, 2016 to facilitate his polling agents and supervisors and another Shillings 5 million on February 19th, 216 for his victory party after winning the polls.

 

