Court Summons Ntoroko MP over Assault

10 Nov 2018, 17:51 Comments 215 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Court Report
Its alleged that on July 8th, the MPs bodyguards from Uganda Peoples Defence Forces UPDF allegedly assaulted workers of BCR General Limited, the company that had been contracted to construct Kakara-Rwebisengo Road.

 

