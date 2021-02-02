Court Throws Out Application for Jinja City Mayoral Vote Recount

In short
Kanusu’s lawyer, Martin Asingwire argued that there were discrepancies in the declaration of results forms in 22 polling stations, which robbed Kanusu victory. However the Jinja Chief Magistrate Catherine Agwero stated that Kanusu lacked specific figures of the ballot papers which he wanted EC to recount and that he had not indicated in his application what exactly the court should address.
Court Throws Out Application for Jinja City Mayoral Vote Recount2 Feb 2021, 07:42 Comments 177 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
The Jinja city mayor elect, Peter Kasolo (in grey coat), National Unity Platform-NUP election coordinator, Hussein Muyonjjo (L) and other NUP supporters celebrate the court ruling.
In short
