Court Throws Out Election Petition Against Mityana North MP

In short
The High Court in Mubende has dismissed with costs an election petition in which NUP's Dr Gordon Sematiko was challenging the election of Nsegumire Muhamad Kibedi for Mityana North Constituency.
Court Throws Out Election Petition Against Mityana North MP22 Oct 2021, 15:04 Comments 53 Views Mubende, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: election, petition, dismissed, costs
Mentioned: Parliament, Mityana District, judiciary
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.