Court Throws Out Election Petition Against Mityana North MP

22 Oct 2021, 15:04 Comments 53 Views Mubende, Uganda Court Report
The High Court in Mubende has dismissed with costs an election petition in which NUP's Dr Gordon Sematiko was challenging the election of Nsegumire Muhamad Kibedi for Mityana North Constituency.

 

