Court to Decide Fate of Kipoi’s Co Accused Next Week

8 Sep 2020, 10:29 Comments 138 Views Court Report
Former Bubulo West MP, Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi and the Soldiers he was jointly charged with for treason. File Photo.

In short
The group is jointly charged with offences related to security contrary to section 130 of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF Act. This is after they allegedly plotted to overthrow the government.

 

