Kukunda Judith
15:04

Court Sets Date to Rule on Kipoi's Petition

25 Jun 2018, 14:14 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kipoi's lawyer Rtd Maj Ronald Iduli Kukunda Judith

Kipoi's lawyer Rtd Maj Ronald Iduli Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Senior State Attorney, Sylvia Cheptoris who appeared on behalf of the respondents told court that she has read through the petition but needs extra time to file written submissions.

 

Tagged with: bubulo west mp kipoi nsubuga retired maj iduli musa sekaana sylvia cheptoris
Mentioned: directorate of public prosecution dpp mike chibita army general court martial makindye military barracks

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.