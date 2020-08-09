In short
Last week, the UMSC lawyers led by Musa Kabega asked court to dismiss the application, saying it was filed outside the stipulated time. He argued that the law stipulates that anybody aggrieved on land matters, must do so within 12 years. Kabega however, explained that the applicants waited for more than 15 years to bring petition the High court land division, which is outside the stipulated time.
Court to Decide on Natete Mosque Land Row Top story9 Aug 2020, 11:18 Comments 198 Views Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.