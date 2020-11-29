Christopher Kisekka
Court Set to Hear Unresolved 2016 Election Petitions

29 Nov 2020, 13:37 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer Samuel Muyizi Addressing the Press as his Client MP Kato Lubwama Looks on Kukunda Judith

In short
Among the cases to be handled is that of Lubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama who seeks to overturn the ruling of the High Court which allowed Habib Buwembo to file an election petition against Lubwama out of the stipulated time of 30 days after gazetting the results.

 

