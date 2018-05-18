Court to Rule on Case in Which Family Sued Cult Leader Over Death of their Brother

In short

Fort Portal High Court will today deliver a ruling on a case in which a vehicle allegedly belonging to Owobusobozi Desteo Bisaka, a prominent cult leader, knocked and killed a senior official in Kyenjojo district in 2004. Thirty-nine-year-old George Kasenene Tibamwenda, a District Probation Officer, at the time of his death, was the only fatality in the accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser Registration Number UAF 053C and a Yamaha motorcycle Registration Number UAC 077Y.