Court to Rule on Recruitment of Kyambogo University Academic Registrar

Dr Okello petitioned High Court seeking fresh recruitment for the position of the Academic Registrar at Kyambogo University following last months appointment of Dr Annie Begumisa as the new University Academic Registrar for a contract of five years.
Court to Rule on Recruitment of Kyambogo University Academic Registrar15 May 2018, 17:59 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Dr Okello and his lawyer Isaac Semakadde talk outside High Court Civil Division in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
