Joan Akello
08:20

Court Upholds Bamwesigye's Appointment As UCAA Head

9 Aug 2022, 08:20 Comments 133 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Politics Business and finance Report
Justice Musa Ssekaana PML Daily

Justice Musa Ssekaana

In short
Osudo wanted the court to make eleven declarations including that Bamwesigye was ineligible for an appointment and that the said shortlisting and a subsequent appointment was illegal, irregular, null, and void. In his affidavit, Osudo faulted the minister and the board for ignoring the "glaring inconsistencies and contradictions" in Bamwesigye's academic documents.

 

