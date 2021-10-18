In short
Ssentaayi, a member of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party, emerged as the winner of the January 14, parliamentary polls with 12,882 votes ahead of the independent candidate Olivia Mugabe who polled 6,115 votes. But Mugabe challenged the outcome of the polls on grounds of voter harassment, bribery, and intimidation of polling agents.
Court Upholds Election of Bukoto West MP Muhammad Ssentaayi
Muhammad Muyanja Ssentaayi, the MP for Bukoto West Constituency whose election was upheld by Masaka High Court
