Court Upholds Elections of Juliet Achayo Lodou in Ngora County

In her ruling on Tuesday afternoon, Justice Okuo said that Achayo won the January election with 11,566 against her rival, also petitioner, David Abala, 11,082 votes. Achayo was first declared winner of the Ngora County elections with 9,517 votes and Abala 9,226 votes by the Electoral Commission in Kampala.
Court Upholds Elections of Juliet Achayo Lodou in Ngora County12 Oct 2021, 22:54 Comments 125 Views Soroti, Uganda Court 2021 Elections Updates
