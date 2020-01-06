In short
Amin, a grandson of former Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada was elected unopposed in a by-election conducted in 2017. He had been thrown out of parliament on the basis of a challenge by his predecessor Sam Owor Otada who pointed out that his official name did not correspondent with specifics on his National Identity Card and academic qualifications.
Appellant Court Upholds MP Taban Amin's Election6 Jan 2020, 20:35 Comments 171 Views Court Misc Updates
