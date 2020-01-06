Kukunda Judith
20:46

Appellant Court Upholds MP Taban Amin's Election

6 Jan 2020, 20:35 Comments 171 Views Court Misc Updates
President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni together with Taban Idi Amin . Chimp Reports

President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni together with Taban Idi Amin .

In short
Amin, a grandson of former Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada was elected unopposed in a by-election conducted in 2017. He had been thrown out of parliament on the basis of a challenge by his predecessor Sam Owor Otada who pointed out that his official name did not correspondent with specifics on his National Identity Card and academic qualifications.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.