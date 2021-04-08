In short
Revealing that they are working to secure additional sourcing of vaccines in the form of dose-sharing from higher-income countries, the facility said in a statement that they have so far made supplies to100 countries, 42 days after they supplied their very first batches to Ghana in late February.
COVAX Requires USD 2B to secure 1.8 Billion Vaccine Doses for 2021
