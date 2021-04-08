Flavia Nassaka
18:52

COVAX Requires USD 2B to secure 1.8 Billion Vaccine Doses for 2021

8 Apr 2021, 18:46 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Revealing that they are working to secure additional sourcing of vaccines in the form of dose-sharing from higher-income countries, the facility said in a statement that they have so far made supplies to100 countries, 42 days after they supplied their very first batches to Ghana in late February.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 vaccine supplies
Mentioned: GAVi, the Vaccine Alliance United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

