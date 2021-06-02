COVAX to Deliver Moderna Vaccine in October

In short
This is the fifth supply agreement UNICEF has signed for COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX facility following previously announced agreements with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The agreements have enabled the facility to make deliveries of the vaccine to the 92 countries that they cover.
COVAX to Deliver Moderna Vaccine in October2 Jun 2021, 17:56 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Access to COVID-19 vaccine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.