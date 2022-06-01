In short
At least 30 suspected motorcycle thugs terrorizing pilgrims in Namugongo have been nabbed by covert military and police personnel. The operation against the criminals following last night’s outcries of pilgrims whose bags and luggage had been snatched by men dressed like Bodaboda riders.
Covert Security Personnel Arrest 30 Motorcycle Thugs Targeting Pilgrims
1 Jun 2022
Tagged with: 2022 Martyrs Day celebration
