Covert Security Personnel Arrest 30 Motorcycle Thugs Targeting Pilgrims

Suspected thugs arrested and wounded during the operation in Namugongo

At least 30 suspected motorcycle thugs terrorizing pilgrims in Namugongo have been nabbed by covert military and police personnel. The operation against the criminals following last night’s outcries of pilgrims whose bags and luggage had been snatched by men dressed like Bodaboda riders.

 

