COVID-19: 300 Children Aged 12-17 Already Vaccinated

In short
Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health and incident commander of COVID-19 Vaccination, says the majority of the vaccinated children had co-morbidities or those whose parents decided to get them vaccinated.
COVID-19: 300 Children Aged 12-17 Already Vaccinated16 Jun 2022, 17:07 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the COVID-19 Incident Commander and Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health.
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination of Learners
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.