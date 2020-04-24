Sylvia Nankya
14:13

COVID-19: 5G Broadband Conspiracy Has No Technical Basis – ITU

24 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
ITU, the United Nations agency for information and communication technologies issued the clarification after public outrage arising out of a conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to the roll-out of 5G technology. The theories include the suggestion that radiation from 5G antennas is causing coronavirus symptoms, while others claim that Covid-19 is a fabricated virus and merely a cover-up for 5G.

 

