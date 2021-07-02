Pamela Mawanda
Covid-19 Burial Teams Are Not Necessary-MOH

2 Jul 2021, 17:18 Comments 299 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
A funeral service team burrying a Covid-19 body at Nama Sub County Mukono district.

In short
Addressing the nation on the Covid-19 status in the country on Friday, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says that there's no need to pay for burial teams. She says the bereaved families should not spend money on teams if they do not have it.

 

