Addressing the nation on the Covid-19 status in the country on Friday, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says that there's no need to pay for burial teams. She says the bereaved families should not spend money on teams if they do not have it.
Covid-19 Burial Teams Are Not Necessary-MOH 2 Jul 2021
