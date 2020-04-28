The World Never Listened to Advice on COVID-19 Before Cases Escalated - WHO Chief

In short
According to WHO, countries should ease lockdowns after they can carry out mass testing, and can comfortably treat all the confirmed cases. In addition to this, there need to be provisions to prevent the disease in highly populated public places such as schools and workplaces.
The World Never Listened to Advice on COVID-19 Before Cases Escalated - WHO Chief28 Apr 2020, 10:51 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 in Uganda WHO Press Briefing
Mentioned: World Health Organisation –WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.