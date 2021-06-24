Covid-19 Cases High in Prison, Police

In short
The Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Baine, says that there has been an increase in new Covid-19 cases in recent days. For instance, by June 14 which is barely a fortnight ago, the cumulative Covid19 cases stood at 1200 but they are currently standing at 1,312. The figures from the Prisons service include prisoners, staff and their relatives.
Covid-19 Cases High in Prison, Police24 Jun 2021, 16:14 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
