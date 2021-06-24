Kato Joseph
16:17

Covid-19 Cases High in Prison, Police

24 Jun 2021, 16:14 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Frank Baine

CP Frank Baine

In short
The Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Baine, says that there has been an increase in new Covid-19 cases in recent days. For instance, by June 14 which is barely a fortnight ago, the cumulative Covid19 cases stood at 1200 but they are currently standing at 1,312. The figures from the Prisons service include prisoners, staff and their relatives.

 

Tagged with: CP Frank Baine- UPS, UPF AIGP Dr Moses Byaruhanga, UPDF Brig Byekwaso.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.