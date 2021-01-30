In short
In a January 29th, 2021 circular, Justice Owiny-Dollo says that due to COVID-19; where possible courts shall designate a separate temporary space in the registry to specifically receive election petitions.
COVID-19: Chief Justice Issues New Directives on Election Petitions
30 Jan 2021
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Election Petitions 2021 elections Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Presidential Election Petitions 2021
