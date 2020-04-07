Baker Batte
COVID-19 Complicates Efforts to Fight Desert Locusts

Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja says that they are currently unable to buy nose masks because of the stiff competition for them with countries that want to protect their people from the virus. They were also unable to get some of the pesticides that they use to spray locusts.

 

