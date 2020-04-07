COVID-19 Complicates Efforts to Fight Desert Locusts

In short
Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja says that they are currently unable to buy nose masks because of the stiff competition for them with countries that want to protect their people from the virus. They were also unable to get some of the pesticides that they use to spray locusts.
COVID-19 Complicates Efforts to Fight Desert Locusts7 Apr 2020, 17:39 Comments 112 Views Agriculture Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Desert locusts in uganda
Mentioned: Vicent Bamulangaki Ssempijja
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.