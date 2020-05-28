COVID-19 Control Guidelines Tightened at Jinja Pier

In short
Isaiah Tumuhimbise, the port officer of Jinja pier, says that the port has been receiving daily tourists and food suppliers which cannot be maintained in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing is paramount.
COVID-19 Control Guidelines Tightened at Jinja Pier28 May 2020, 17:16 Comments 95 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
