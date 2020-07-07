COVID-19 Disruptions Might Lead to 500,000 HIV Related Deaths in Africa

In short
According to a survey carried out by the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Joint Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) an additional 500,000 HIV related deaths could be reported in Sub-Saharan Africa due to COVID-19 lockdown disruptions
COVID-19 Disruptions Might Lead to 500,000 HIV Related Deaths in Africa7 Jul 2020, 04:52 Comments 228 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus - director general of the World Health Organization UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2020 Winnie Byanyima- Executive Director UNAIDS
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.