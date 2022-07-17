Flavia Nassaka
COVID-19 Economic Shocks Will Push 4.1M Ugandans into Poverty by 2040, EPRC

Paul Lakuma, one of the researchers on the forecast study

Dr. Linda Nakato from EPRC’s Macro Economics Department, says that their assessment shows that the proportion of the population living below the national poverty line grew from 8.5million people in 2019 to a 9.6million in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

 

