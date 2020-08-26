COVID-19 Edges GEMS Cambridge School Out of Uganda

In short
The school, which has been rendering services in the education sector since 2013 sees no future as their ability to sustain operations have been severely impacted by the lockdown, coupled with lower than expected growth in the student enrollment. Riz Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Africa, says that the operations in Uganda will end on December 31.
COVID-19 Edges GEMS Cambridge School Out of Uganda26 Aug 2020, 11:25 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.