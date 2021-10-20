Olive Nakatudde
17:58

COVID-19: Education Sector Loan Portfolio Currently Stands at UGX 2 Trillion

20 Oct 2021, 17:57 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Students returning home following the second closure of schools.

Students returning home following the second closure of schools.

In short
Education Institutions were first closed on 18th March, 2020 when President Yoweri Museveni announced a national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. This directly impacted 73,240 preprimary, primary, secondary, tertiary and higher institutions with 15.12 million learners and 548,182 teachers.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Education Sector loan portfolio Uganda Bankers’ Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.