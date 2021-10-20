COVID-19: Education Sector Loan Portfolio Currently Stands at UGX 2 Trillion

In short
Education Institutions were first closed on 18th March, 2020 when President Yoweri Museveni announced a national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. This directly impacted 73,240 preprimary, primary, secondary, tertiary and higher institutions with 15.12 million learners and 548,182 teachers.
COVID-19: Education Sector Loan Portfolio Currently Stands at UGX 2 Trillion20 Oct 2021, 17:57 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
