COVID-19: Entebbe Hospital Admits Eleven Pregnant Returnees

In short
Dr. Moses Muwanga, Entebbe Hospital Director, says the hospital’s suspects ward currently has 15 suspects who include the eleven expecting women and a contact of a long distance truck driver.
He adds that the hospital has so far delivered three returnees who were expecting when they arrived in the country two weeks ago. Two of the deliveries were Caesarean section surgeries.
COVID-19: Entebbe Hospital Admits Eleven Pregnant Returnees15 Jul 2020, 20:22 Comments 127 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
Minister Robinah Nabbanja listens to remarks from Entebbe Hospital Medical Team leader, Dr. Chris Nsereko
In short
