Covid 19 Escapee Handed Over to Kenyan Authorities- RDC

The Moroto Resident District Commissioner, Peter Ken Lochap, says they handed over the patient to Kenyan authorities at Alakas border point in Amudat district. “We got her around Lotomei and handed her over to the commissioner of West Pokot,” said Lochap on phone from his home in Kangole.
Covid 19 Escapee Handed Over to Kenyan Authorities- RDC5 Jun 2020, 09:54 Comments 134 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Security Updates
