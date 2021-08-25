COVID-19: Foodstuff Suppliers Grieve Over Continued School Closure

In short
John Sserunjoji is a produce dealer in the city suburbs of Kisenyi. According to Sserunjoji, the back to school was the best season for him. He explained prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak he used to supply about 20 tons of maize flour to different schools at the opening of each term, and make additional deliveries after a month.
COVID-19: Foodstuff Suppliers Grieve Over Continued School Closure25 Aug 2021, 16:41 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Foodstuffs, tons, sacs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.