COVID-19: Fuel Sales Drop by 80%

2 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 61 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Fuel sales have dropped to all time low as private cars are barred from moving

In short
Industry estimates show that fuel dealers will be unable to sell 160 million litres of fuel if the lock down extends to April 30, 2020. On a whole, retailers sell at least 200 million litres of fuel per month.

 

