COVID-19 Fund Allocation Irks Kitgum Medics, Sub County Leaders

9 May 2020, 17:19 Comments 143 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
Break down of how 165millions shillings covid-19 fund was allocated for allowances and arrears.

In short
Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the Executive Director of St Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum says there is a need to consider the risks health workers are enduring at the moment and determine an appropriate allowance. She notes that allocating 20,000 Shillings for a health worker in high-risk situations may not be right citing that they may deserve probably 80,000 Shillings.

 

