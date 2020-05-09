COVID-19 Fund Allocation Irks Kitgum Medics, Sub County Leaders

In short
Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the Executive Director of St Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum says there is a need to consider the risks health workers are enduring at the moment and determine an appropriate allowance. She notes that allocating 20,000 Shillings for a health worker in high-risk situations may not be right citing that they may deserve probably 80,000 Shillings.
COVID-19 Fund Allocation Irks Kitgum Medics, Sub County Leaders9 May 2020, 17:19 Comments 143 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
