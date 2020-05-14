In short
Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said they have come up with a number of options other than blocking the drivers from accessing the country. The new measures will come into force as soon as leaders in the East Africa Community agree on the procedures.
COVID -19: Government Plans New Digital Tracker, to Quarantine Drivers
14 May 2020
