COVID-19: Government Starts Disinfecting Trucks Entering Uganda

In short
The process begun this morning at the Bunagana border crossing. According to the health ministry, all trucks will undergo disinfection as drivers are being screened and tested for COVID-19
COVID-19: Government Starts Disinfecting Trucks Entering Uganda27 Apr 2020, 14:00 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance East Africa Report
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Redcross Society
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.