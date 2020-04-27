Pamela Mawanda
COVID-19: Government Starts Disinfecting Trucks Entering Uganda

27 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda
A Redcross Official disinfecting a truck

The process begun this morning at the Bunagana border crossing. According to the health ministry, all trucks will undergo disinfection as drivers are being screened and tested for COVID-19

 

